Zumba in the Park coming to the Falls

In an effort to create and increase access to physical activity in Niagara Falls’ North-End community, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, and the Niagara Falls Peacemaker are partnering together to offer Zumba in The Park.
Classes will take place on Saturdays for eight to 12 weeks starting June 5 at Wrobel Towers, 800 Niagara Ave. Each workout will feature a different routine and will run from 10 a.m. until noon. Zumba instructors Nichole Becker and Cherish Mostiller will be leading the classes with music from DJ ALL STAR.
“The past year has been really isolating for our community,” said Brian Archie, co-chair of the Collaborative. “It’s important that we start offering opportunities for residents to get outside and interact with each other in safe ways. These Zumba classes will be a fun, engaging opportunity to get neighbors up and moving together.”
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has offered free fitness classes in the community for several years, drawing thousands each year to Fitness at Canalside and Summer City Fitness. This new, free initiative will reach another corner of the region.
“As a community-based, not-for-profit health plan, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is proud to offer free fitness classes across the entire region,” said Danielle Gare, Manager, Marketing and Community Relations, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “Exercising outdoors is a positive, healthy outlet for individuals in our community to focus on their physical and mental health at a time when it’s more important than ever.”
In addition to the health benefits, these Zumba classes will also help residents of Niagara Falls become reconnected with each other as they move, dance, and just let go together.
“Building meaningful relationships is key to strengthening the peace and unity of our community,” said Marthe Limage, secretary of Niagara Falls Peacemakers. “These classes are meant to be safe spaces where participants can encourage, support, and empower each other and maybe even form some friendships along the way.”
To sign up for a class, visit https://www.healthierniagarafalls.org/get-involved or call or text Marthe Limage at (716) 818-7295.
