Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union presented the second of four planned donations to Niagara County-based nonprofit organizations this week, to the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier. At the check presentation were, from left: Cornerstone CEO Eric Hepkins, Mary Brennan Taylor and Kathy Granchelli, the YWCA's vice president of programs and CEO respectively, Cornerstone board of directors chairman David Nemi and Cornerstone director of marketing Ashleah Canastraro. (Contributed image)