Youngstown Lions present Distinguished Service Award

Youngstown Lions President Terry Cummings announced that the late Marie Tyran, a longtime Youngstown resident, has been awarded the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award posthumously. Lion Marie's husband, Ronald Tyran Sr., received this award for her.
The award, established in 1993 by the New York State and Bermuda Lions Foundation, honors outstanding Lions and non-Lions or organizations that perform exemplary service to their club, district or community. The award named after its first recipient, Lion Robert J. Uplinger, is presented for recognition of the recipient's service. These honorees embody the highest examples of character, ideals, purpose and service.
Lion Marie was an active member of the Youngstown Lions for over 27 years. She was known for her beautifully creative Youngstown Labor Day floats, her creative activities and games for children at the Youngstown Community Picnic and popcorn served at the Summer Street Dances. She was a vibrant part of her community. She volunteered for the Ladies Auxiliary at Youngstown Fire Department and the VFW. Lion Marie had fun decorating her home every holiday and she always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met.
Lion Marie lived a life of helping others and exemplified the Lions Club motto "WE SERVE".
Lion Marie passed away on Jan. 3, 2021 and is sadly missed by the Youngstown Lions and her community.
