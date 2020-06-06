Youngstown Junior Sailing program offering scholarships

The Youngstown Junior Sailing program is offering scholarships to youth in the local community that have never taken Junior Sailing before.
The Junior Sailing Program, which is operated at the Youngstown Yacht Club by the Youngstown Junior Sailing Foundation, has been in place for more than forty years. The teaching philosophy revolves around safety, fun, and learning, according to organizers. Instructors are all trained by U.S. Sailing and held to the latest safety practices and standards.
Sailors aged 7-17 are instilled with a love of sailing, along with the fundamental sailing skills that they can build upon. Children receive instruction in safe boating, seamanship, dinghy sailing, sailboat racing, and boat maintenance. Daily lessons are broken down into classroom, on land demonstrations, and on the water lessons.
The Junior Sailing Program is open to both members and non-members. Sessions are weekly and programs run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June 29 through Aug. 14.
Scholarships are available for children aged 7 to 17. To apply for a scholarship, students should write a letter telling the Youngstown Jr. Sailing Foundation why they would like to take Junior Sailing to Youngstown Jr. Sailing Foundation, PO Box 379, Youngstown, NY 14174.
For more information the Youngstown Jr. Sailing Program, visit www.yycjuniorsailing.com or call 531-8231.
