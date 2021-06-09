Y on the Fly making stops at Falls parks this summer

YMCA Buffalo Niagara has launched its new Y on the Fly program which will be making stops in Niagara Falls this summer.
The goal of Y on the Fly is to deliver important programs to areas of Western New York that may be unable to access full YMCA services. Y on the Fly is a mobile YMCA that visits communities and offers free programs aimed to help youth of all ages stay active and engaged in mind, body, and spirit. Y on the Fly provides healthy meals to children and families, educational enrichment, physical activities, games, and more.
From June 30 through Sept. 3, Y on the Fly will be at Liberty Park every Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. From June 30 to Sept. 1, it will be at 70th Street Park from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“The Y believes that all children deserve access to resources that help them learn, grow, and thrive no matter where they’re located,” said John Ehrbar, president & CEO of YMCA Buffalo Niagara. “We’re grateful to our partners for their support in helping us launch this important program, which will allow us to reach more children and families – including those beyond the physical walls of the Y.”
For more information about this free program and to view the full schedule, please visit YMCABN.org.
This program is made possible thanks to the generous support of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY.
