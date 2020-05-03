New York Times writer Elaine Sciolino is known in Niagara Falls as “Tony’s Girl.” In the Falls, her father, Tony Sciolino, was called “Tony The Food King.” He owned the original Latina’s Italian grocery on Pine Street, which opened in 1954.
Elaine, who grew up near the Peace Bridge in Buffalo and now lives in Paris, has followed up her bestselling “The Only Street In Paris: Life On The Rue des Martyrs” with the equally popular “The Seine: The River That Made Paris.”
When she was a young journalist in France’s capital city in the late-1970s, Elaine fell in love with Paris’s mythical river.
In “The Seine,” she tells its wonderful story through its amazing history and colorful characters, from houseboat dwellers, booksellers in their stalls that practically touch the river’s edge, and a noted cameraman who has unlocked the secret to finding the perfect time of day to photograph the Seine, as well as many others.
The well-researched book takes readers on an incomparable journey from the source of the river – Sciolino drinks from its founding springs in remote Burgundy – to Le Havre where it dances with the sea on the northern coast of France. She rides with river police, meets a restorer of antique boats, and swims in the watery pride of Paris.
Sciolino’s style is that of an eager diarist who captures what she learns from those to whom she talks and compiles the information into what becomes the liveliest of journals. You may be amazed to discover that salmon flourished at home in the Seine. Legends are examined including that of a pagan goddess healing worshipers in an ancient temple.
Sciolino is a born storyteller, which makes “The Seine: The River That Made Paris” the complete book about one of the world’s most important rivers. It’s part memoir of her own Parisian experiences, part fascinating travelogue, and part informative historical adventure.
I learned things and became eager to take the same 483-mile she did. The book is a beautifully written love letter to Paris and the winding river at its heart. Invitations to explore something magical are rare. Accept Sciolino’s request.
