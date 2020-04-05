With state on 'pause,' DEC encourages residents to 'wing it'

State Department of Environmental Conservation officials are reminding residents that they can look to the skies to help pass the time while they're stuck at home.
“While New Yorkers are spending more time close to home during the COVID-19 public health crisis, we can stay healthy by getting outside and enjoying nature,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Studies show spending time enjoying the outdoors can significantly reduce stress and anxiety, lower blood pressure, improve mood, energy, and sleep, and boost the immune system. Birding is a fun recreational activity that can be enjoyed by New Yorkers of all ages and abilities from anywhere in the state.”
Birders can start a life list with eBird to keep track of the 450-plus different species seen in New York and share discoveries with friends on social media using the hashtags #RecreateLocal and #IBirdNY. Bird watching is one of the fastest growing outdoor recreational activities, according to the DEC. The I Bird NY website provides resources to learn what species to look for, and where and when to do so.
In addition, New Yorkers are encouraged to contribute to the third New York State Bird Breeding Atlas. Seggos has called for citizen science volunteers to help in the development of a comprehensive, statewide survey that takes place every two decades to detail New York’s breeding bird distribution.
As New Yorkers are embarking on the 2020 Census to track human population and trends, DEC and its partners track natural populations to evaluate the effectiveness of New York’s programs and initiatives to promote diverse and healthy wildlife. The Breeding Bird Atlas provides valuable data that helps determine population trends, climate change impacts, habitat loss and other factors on bird populations. To participate, volunteers can make a free eBird account and submit data online through the atlas website or via the eBird mobile app.
The last atlas was published in 2008, with information on its results available on DEC’s website.
Added New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, "Birdwatching can be done in our state parks and outside facilities, or even in many backyards at home. Our state is home to many migratory birds that are returning for the season and this is good time to learn to identify them. While our outdoor facilities remain open, we are encouraging people to limit travel and recreate locally, while following social distancing guidelines."
New York’s birders are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing and recreate locally while looking for birds. DEC’s I Bird NY program provides information and suggestions on how to start birding. Birders can watch from their windows and identify the feathered friends that visit. For an additional challenge, birders can open their windows and listen for bird calls to identify birds by sound and use the Audubon Guide to North American Birds or https://merlin.allaboutbirds.org/ to help with visual or audio identification.
Early spring is the perfect time of year to start birding because it is easier to spot birds in trees with no leaves and the spring migration is accelerating in the northern U.S. To keep up with real-time bird migration forecasts, check out BirdCast from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
