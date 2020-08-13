Wheatfield Lions serving up dinner next month

Members of the Town of Wheatfield Lions Club are teaming up with their partners at Pellicano's Marketplace next month to offer a special event featuring pick-up and takeout pre-ordered dinners to be served at 6535 Ward Road, Wheatfield.
Scheduled for Sept. 19, meals featuring chicken parmesan or shrimp scampi (either with spaghetti and sauce or linguine and garlic butter sauce) will be available for pickup from 1 to 3 p.m. Meals will come in a microwavable dish for home warming.
The deadline to place an order for a dish is Sept. 14. The cost per dinner s $11 per plate.
• For those calling in orders, dial Walt Garrow at 316-7826
• For those texting in orders, text Bill Ross at 731-5949 or Nancy Rosie at 545-8568.
• Those wishing to email an order can send it to Wheatfieldlionsclub@roadrunner.com.
Proceeds benefit the Town of Wheatfield Lions Club's mission "We Serve" in the areas of Vision, Diabetes, Hunger, Environment, Disaster Relief, Humanitarian Efforts, and Childhood Cancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.