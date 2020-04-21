The virtual exhibition Curating Community, a series of works by Lockport artist Judy Collins, was launched by the Kenan Center on Monday.
Dozens of Collins' works are on view through May 18 at www.kenancenter.org and Facebook @kenanlockport . Pieces are available for purchase, too, and proceeds will benefit the non-profit Kenan Center as well as COVID-19 research through the Collins Family Foundation.
“We know creativity is the spark that ignites and binds all of us, and during this time of COVID-19 we are so thankful to partner with such a giving artist like Judy Collins,” said Parish Gibbons Herzog, public relations and marketing manager.
Collins has been a member of the Niagara Arts Guild for more than 30 years. Her work is shared worldwide with exhibitions in New York City, the Philippines and Lockport.
The Kenan Center campus has been closed since mid March, due to the pandemic, and has begun offering virtual experiences and at-home programming on its website. Present offerings include a virtual tour of The Art of Suffrage exhibition, which was in full swing when non-essential businesses throughout New York state were ordered to close.
