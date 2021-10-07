Veterans of Foreign Wars has announced the kickoff of its 2021-2022 Voice of Democracy and Patriot‘s Pen scholarship competitions.
The essay contests are intended to encourage a better understanding and appreciation of the United States and foster patriotism among the nation’s youth. Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or topic that prompts them to consider how American history and democratic ideals and principles apply in their lives.
This year’s Voice of Democracy theme asks students to contemplate “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” It’s an audio-essay contest open to students in grades nine through 12. The national winner will receive the $30,000 T.C Seiman Memorial Scholarship Award. More information and application forms can be found at https://tinyurl.com/VFWVOD .
The Patriot’s Pen competition is open to students in grades six through eight. This year, students are asked to reflect on the question, “How can I be a good American?” The national winner will receive a $5,000 award. More information and application forms can be found at https://tinyurl.com/VFWPEN .
Students are asked to hand deliver or mail their entries to VFW Post 2535, 112 Caledonia St., Lockport, NY 14094, in care of Stephanie Thurston, no later than Oct. 31.
For more information, contact Stephanie Thurston, junior vice commander, at pkmvfw2535@verizon.net.
