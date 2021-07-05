Vanessa Scott plans women's retreat, 'Girl I've Got Something 2 Tell You'

Vanessa Scott of God's Woman ministries is holding her annual women's retreat called "Girl I've Got Something 2 Tell You.'
The event will include a buffet breakfast and speakers, including Prophetress Carmen Burton of Atlanta, who spoke at last year's event.
"Last year we just had an awesome time so we’re bringing her back this year," said Scott.
Also speaking will be psalmist Mary Tillman. In addition, "Praise Dancer" LaTrisha Lawson will perform.
There will be shopping at the event provided by local vendors.
Scott's message to the community is, "Come be blessed with us."
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. July 10 at the Niagara Riverside Resort. Tickets are $25. For tickets call Vanessa Scott at 990-6349.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.