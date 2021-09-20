United Way to kick off annual campaign

United Way of Greater Niagara will host its annual Awards Breakfast and Campaign Kickoff at 8 a.m. Friday at Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.
Reservations are $25 and are available at 731-4580.
In addition to serving as the official start of United Way’s annual campaign in Niagara County and the City of Tonawanda, the event will honor many local organizations and individuals who have helped to make a difference in the Greater Niagara Community throughout the last two years.
This year’s awards and honorees include the Horizon Award to Orleans/Niagara BOCES, the President’s Award to Olin Corporation/USW Local 4-00598, the Service Cup Award to Health Association of Niagara County Inc., the Norman Sinclair Humanitarian Award to Nick Rosenberg, the Joseph C. Weber III Think Positive Think United Way Award to Nicolas Maniccia, the Volunteer of the Year Award to Sunrise Optimist Club, the Shining Star Award to Women United, and the newly renamed Russell Quarantello Community Services Award to the Russell Quarantello Family.
