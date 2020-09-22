Independence Express, the transportation branch of Western New York Independent Living, Inc. will provide free van rides to local people with disabilities who need a ride to their polling place for the general election.
Rides are available on Election Day, November 3rd, and to Early Voting sites between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1.
Independence Express will also deliver ballots for anyone, with or without disabilities, to their respective Boards of Elections in its five-county service area, which covers Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Erie counties.
Independence Express has wheelchair-accessible vehicles for those with mobility challenges, if needed. While staff members can't help anyone up or down stairs, they can take people to their voting place and then back home or to work, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Any person with a disability can reserve free ride service by emailing transportation@wnyil.org. Enter "Election Day" in the subject line and provide: the rider's name, address, and phone number; indication whether the rider uses a wheelchair or is ambulatory; the name and address of the rider's polling place; indication whether the rider will be accompanied by someone such as a personal care attendant; and the rider's first choice of the time to go to their polling place.
Reservations can also be placed by calling Christian at (716) 836-0822, extension 108. Independence Express would like at least two days' notice to ensure rides.
If there is high demand at times, requests will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis.
