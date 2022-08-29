Ryan Edward Davis wanted to do something helpful for the town of Lewiston, but what he had in mind has become more of a challenge than he first thought.
Davis, a member of Boy Scout Troop 855, has been working on clearing the vegetation in an old cemetery off Ridge Road, as his Eagle Scout service project.
Sandra Cook, the troop’s community chair and Davis’ grandmother, said the cemetery located between the town hall and the village is home to the graves of the Ways, Evans and Scovell families, who were among Lewiston’s founders. It has tombstones dating back to the mid 1800s and the dates and names on them are still legible.
“It’s a beautiful clearing where the cemetery is, but you have to be careful if you want to see it,” Cook said. Getting there requires a quarter-mile walk on a wooden path, she added.
Fred Guard III did a cemetery-clearing Eagle Scout service project there in 2018, hoping that someone else would keep it clear of excess vegetation. No one did so and the site is covered in growth again.
Davis was one of the scouts who helped Guard in 2018 and he was approached a year ago to clear it again. His service project began this past May, with volunteers using weed whackers and trimmers to clear a path to the cemetery and then clear the graveyard itself. The volunteers, who included other scouts, adults and Davis' friends, returned to the site three or four times to finish the job.
“It was a tough project,” Davis said. “It was hot. Nonetheless we did get through it and we had the entire thing cleared out.”
That was two months ago, however, and since then lighter plants have overtaken the clearing again. Davis does not think another quick round of clear cutting will work. He wants to take it a step further and use commercial herbicide a few times a year to get the growth under control.
“It’s also completely covered in poison ivy,” Davis said. “I can’t really bring them down there with weed whackers. That could cause some injuries.”
Cook said the troop would be willing to take on the clearing effort as a community service project, wherein twice a year the scouts would clean up the cemetery and the town would use commercial-grade herbicide throughout the growing season, April through October, to keep the growth at bay.
She added that the Lewiston Historical Society would benefit from the work, as it makes the site more accessible for research into who actually is buried at the cemetery.
“It should be accessible to people who want to do research,” Cook said.
Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said he would hate to see anyone waste their time clearing the land and the town is willing to support the troop's plan.
The town will present Davis with a certificate recognizing the work he did when he has officially obtained the Eagle Scout rank. Cook said he still has to go through his Eagle Scout board of review and his Eagle court of honor is planned for October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.