The Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., Niagara University president; Merani Scholarship recipients Eoin Potwin and Valentina Krajacic; Faisal Merani, president of the Merani Hotel Group and member of NU’s Board of Trustees; and Bridget Niland, J.D., Ph.D., dean of NU’s College of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management.