This is the time of the year when Mother Nature renews all of her children, from plants to wildlife. Wild flowers are blossoming all around us, trees have produced new leaves, birds are busy raising their young and animals are caring for their newborns. I love this time of the year as life is getting a new lease and the new provides great photo material, especially the baby animals.
This month starts the beginning of life for newly born white-tailed deer and from the calls I have been getting it seems that the does are really dropping their fawns now. It’s this time of the year when small fawns are discovered and it is often feared that they have been abandoned by their mother. Let’s look into this situation a little more closely.
As our population grows so do our suburban areas, which in turn puts more folks in contact with nature. Nature has learned to adapt to these changes and some wildlife such as deer have learned that giving birth near our homes in the suburbs is a win-win situation for them. There is safety for the young fawns in the nice lawns, people really don’t prey on them, there are fewer predators and the people plant all kinds of food for them (like lush grass, flowers and shrubbery). Thus more people get to see these beautiful newborn creatures, but at the same time they have concerns about the newborns being abandoned.
Well, not to worry. The doe intentionally avoids her fawn or fawns to prevent predators from following her body odor to their hiding spots. Although people don’t see her around, she is close by and probably watching the humans. If she has two fawns, she will bed them in separate spots, usually fairly close together, so that if a predator finds one it may not find the other.
While nursing her fawn, a doe will lick it almost continuously, concentrating on the the anal area to stimulate bowel movement, and then consumes the excrement as it is voided. This is, of course, to eliminate as much of the fawn’s scent as possible.
In the first three or four days after birth, the fawn usually remains curled up sleeping until Ma comes in for a feeding. The doe will usually nurse the fawn four to six times a day and the little guy will drop back down to the ground to sleep soon afterward. A fawn will lay still and pretend he is not there if discovered, counting on his camouflage spotted pattern and motionless form to protect him. Over the next couple of days the fawn may get up and run if he feels endangered and is usually capable of out-running a person.
After the fawn is a week old, it will often get up and wander around a bit while the mother is away, causing her to have to look for him when she returns. She will find him by the his odor left in his tracks or by calling, a soft, mewing cat-like sound that causes the fawn to run to her.
Between the first and second week, the doe begins to have a problem leaving the fawn after nursing it. He is strong enough now and wants to travel with Ma but she won’t allow it, often pushing him down with her head or foot.
At three weeks of age the fawn will be allowed to follow the doe and he will begin to sample all types of vegetation, experimenting. By four to five weeks he pretty much knows what he can eat and what his favorites are. The fawn is still dependent on mother’s milk but is usually weaned at four to five months and can survive without it after three months. Usually the doe will begin to cut nursing sessions short by simply walking off.
Fawns begin to get wary at two to three months of age and depend on their mothers to warn them of danger. They usually lose those camouflage spots by the end of August and shed their “red” summer coats in September.
If you spot a curled-up fawn, don’t assume it has been abandoned or something happened to the mother. Usually Ma is close by, unnoticed and keeping watch over the fawn. In some cases, forcing a fawn to get up could cause him serious problems (scent spread for predators to find or pushing him into a dangerous area) — and sometimes a doe will abandon a fawn if it has human scent on it. Enjoy the cute little guy but keep your distance.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.