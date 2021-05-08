There are two types of geese in this area. The first are the migrating geese that nest up north and only stop over during spring and fall migrations. The second are the “resident geese” that stick around most of the year and nest here. We kind of take our local resident geese for granted but actually there were no such birds originally.
In the early 1900s only a few geese nested in New York state and they were actually descendants of private captive geese that were released into the wild. Then in the 1950s and 1960s, geese raised on game farms were released by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in Wildlife Management Areas to establish local populations that could be eventually hunted.
Well, the idea worked quite well and to be honest we now have too many of these resident geese. Sure, they provided great hunting opportunities for local sportsmen, but they have also caused a lot of problems in recent years as their population continues to grow. They are smart birds that learn how to avoid hunters during their long life span (up to 20 years).
I don't think we have the numbers of dedicated goose hunters that we once did and thus hunting is really not controlling the resident geese population as we would like to see. More favorable conditions for nesting and survival exist here versus up north.
Migrating geese have to contend with harsher weather on their breeding grounds and they are exposed to greater hunting pressure during the fall migration as they travel through many areas to get to their southern (winter) grounds. In recent times migrating geese have experienced population declines and hunting seasons and bags limits are adjusted accordingly.
There is a special “resident goose” season in New York state, in the month of September, so that their population can be controlled through hunting before the fall migration starts for the northern birds. This early season allows for larger bag limits and more lenient hunting methods not allowed later in the fall.
Today it is estimated that we have about 200,000 resident geese in the state. In the whole Atlantic Flyway, it is believed, there are more than 1 million of them.
Geese don't start breeding until they are two or three years old but when they do they are very good at it. They usually mate for life but if one of the pair is lost the other quickly finds another mate. They lay five or six eggs each year, so over a lifetime a single pair can produce a lot of geese.
After laying an egg a day, a 28-day incubation period starts. The male stays near the nest and will defend it very aggressively. Geese have bone spurs on the “elbow” of their wings and can cause serious damage when they “beat” would-be predators with them (this includes dumb humans who get too close to the nest or the young). They can also bite and often will hold a predator with their bill while beating it with their wings.
Once the eggs are hatched, the goslings remain on the nest with the mother for one day only and then she leads them off to safer areas where they can feed alongside the adults. This is where some of the problems start. Ponds and parks with nice lawns are favorites and the amount of feces they leave behind can cause huge problems. (By the way, the first goslings started showing up the beginning of this month.)
On top of this problem with the goose families, there are also all those 1- and 2-year-olds that have not mated yet. They gather in good-size flocks and go around fertilizing a lot of the same public areas. They also get into the crop fields and begin pulling up and eating tender new crop seedlings.
From mid-June through late July, geese go through a molting period in which they shed their flight feathers and are flightless for four to five weeks. They grow new feathers and can fly again by August. During this molt the geese congregate in areas that are safe to feed, rest and avoid danger — which is, again, those areas that have ponds or lakes and nice lawns.
So, resident geese provide some great early-season hunting opportunities, but they also cause serious problems for farmers and in public parks and private green spaces. Resident geese have been a huge conservation success story — maybe too successful!
I used to do a lot of goose hunting and have a lot of respect for the goose's ability to avoid hunters. But I still get as excited carrying my camera now as I did when there was a shotgun in my hands, especially when they swing right over me.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.