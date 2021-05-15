I have been photographing a raven nest on a ledge of a large building in town off and on since the middle of April. There was another raven nest in Knowsville but after the nest was built they never used it. Several years ago there was a nest in a metal barn but the heat build-up in there caused a nest failure so again I lost the opportunity to photograph and study ravens.
This pair of ravens had built a nest on another ledge of the same building last year but the folks there drove the birds away and pulled the nest down. This year they came back and set up house keeping on the other side of that building and I was in heaven. It was a perfect situation – I could drive up within 50 yards of it, the birds were use to people being around and it was right for morning lighting when actively would be the best.
My first secession was when the young had just gotten big enough that they could be seen. They had not gotten any feathers yet and they were always low in the nest until one of the parents brought in food. Then the heads with beaks wide open were up! Eventually I could see there were four young in the nest but another photo secession, when they were bigger, showed five! Of course I wanted to get family shots but I was really looking for flight shots of the parents as they came and went and a good head shot of an adult calling with his shaggy throat feathers lifted.
Ravens are a relatively new comer to this area and not very common. They look like a crow but are bigger with larger beaks and shaggy feather hackles on their throat area and shorter ones on the top of the their beaks plus wedge shaped tails. The call of the raven is quite unique as compared to the voice of the crow, being more of a deeper croak and louder. They also have the ability to mimic sounds from their environment including human speech. Crows can do a little “talking too” but not like the raven. When younger I had had several different pet crows over the years and always named them “Joe” as I found that after saying “Hello Joe” every time I was near them they eventually would say “Hello Joe” back!
Ravens eat both plant and animal matter and are opportunist even going as far as hitting garbage dumps and eating carrion. Out west, where they are more common they have become pests and often raid the nests of other birds to steal eggs or the young. This pair of birds that I have been photographing likes pigeons as I have a number of shots of the adults carrying away the legs of pigeons ( they do not eat the lower legs). I also think they have been making trips to the local fast food places too! They have the largest brain of any bird species and display the ability to do problem solving such as using a stick to dig out buried food.
Enough of this birds uniqueness, back to my great morning with them Mother’s Day! A visitation to the nest a few days before told me they would be leaving soon so I needed to act quickly for another photo section. When I arrived three young could be seen on the ledge near the nest and there were two ravens in the tree that I usually sit under. Close observation finally told me that one was a young one. Apparently the older young ones had started to leave the nest ! I was getting some great shots and then several folks came out of the adjacent building to watch them and yelled over to me “There is one on the ground next to the building across the street eating something on the ground.” When we got over there it was discovered it was one of the young ones who had a injured leg (probably from a crash landing on his maiden flight). A person who rehabilitates wildlife was called and she arrived to take the little guy home to get fixed up.
So I continued my photo shoot with way too many pictures taken and eventually headed home but checked out a place outside of town where I had seen some fox pups playing near the road the other night after dark. Sure enough there were the pups along with Ma (it was Mother’s Day if you recall!)
No sudden stops but drove down the road a bit and came back slow and easy parking off the road so I could shoot out the window (I never get out of the vehicle in situations like this as wildlife is more scare of the human form moving around than a vehicle). The camera was slowly pointed out the window and then Ma came walking across the street and sat down on the edge of the road on my side of the road ! Then one of her pups comes across and the two of them start playing! Ma eventually leaves to go hunting but the pups (about five) remain on the other side of the road from me offering a bunch of great shots. What a morning and it wasn’t even 11 a.m. yet !
Then it happened. A car pulls up behind me as they see the pups. That’s OK but next thing I know the vehicle pulls up ahead of me and stops in the middle of the road as some gal gets out the passenger side to take pictures with her smart phone (not too smart!) Of course the pups all scatter into the brush at the sight of her and her calling of “Here babies” doesn’t help. Oh well I can’t complain, I have gotten a pile of great raven and fox pictures and the camera battery is almost dead.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com,
