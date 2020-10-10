The autumn colors have started their “show,” which causes me to get excited every fall. Although there is a pile of fall foliage photographs in my collection I just can’t resist taking more each year. There always seems to be a tree or a group of trees that stand out, begging for me to take their picture — and of course I do.
The show begins earlier in the Adirondacks and Catskills than in our end of the state. This gives fall color lovers a chance to see the peak fall show twice each year.
There are already some great colored trees in the Niagara region with more to come.
For those of you who enjoy photographing the fall colors, try to do so early in the morning and late afternoon when the sun is low in the sky. If you have a polarized filter for your camera lens don’t forget to take it with you. Used properly, it will reduce light reflection on the leaves and give you better color saturation. It will also darken a blue sky, which adds to the beauty of foliage pictures.
So what causes the great colors we see in the fall and why can they be different each year? Mild temperatures during the day and cool, crisp evenings (but not freezing) provide the best color. If the temperatures get too warm for long periods the colors may be less intense.
Many folks think “Jack Frost” is responsible for the fall color but in reality frost will inhibit the pigment that produces the various shades of red.
Drought can cause leaves to turn brown and drop earlier.
Even the temperature and amount of precipitation in the spring can impact the timing of the fall show and its intensity.
From a biology standpoint the color is triggered by the lesser amount of daylight in the fall. Leaves always have their fall colors; you just can’t see them because of the green chlorophyll in the leaves. The lessening of daylight triggers the breakdown of this green color, which allows the other colors to show.
Although a hard freeze or a strong wind can cause the leaves to fall, it is a layer of cells that develop at the base of the stem of a leaf that causes their fall shedding. That layer of cells blocks the transfer of water to and from a leaf, thus causing it to “die” and be released from the twig.
Different species of trees contain different colors that are exposed after the green chlorophyll disappears. This is why we see reds in maples, Virginia creeper and sumac; yellows in sugar maple and poplar; and reddish brown in oaks.
Fall is one of nature's most spectacular shows and it can be different every year. You shouldn’t miss this wonder. Take the time to drive around the countryside during the next few weeks and enjoy it, even if it is just local.
• • •
With the fall season upon us, so is hunting season. This is something that nature lovers need to be aware of when they are enjoying the great outdoors. Safety is the subject and one would be wise to wear a red cap and maybe one of those bright orange vests. If you know there are hunters in an area, be courteous and stay clear of the area. Much of the money obtained for local refuge areas originally came from the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, which authorized an 11% tax that sportsmen pay on guns, ammunition and other hunting items, so we must keep this in mind. They have as much right to be out there this time of the year as everyone else.
There has already been an early resident goose season (September) and the two days of a special Youth Waterfowl season just passed (Oct. 3-Oct. 4).
The bow hunting season for deer started Oct. 1 and runs until Dec. 20; the gun season starts Nov. 16 and runs until Dec. 13.
There is a special Youth Waterfowl Firearms season which runs from Oct. 10 through Oct. 12. The regular waterfowl season opens on Oct. 17 and continues until Nov. 8, then it pick up again from Nov. 28 through Jan. 3. Regular goose season starts Oct. 24 and runs until Jan. 9.
Then there is the fall turkey season, which starts on Oct. 17 and ends on Nov. 30.
Trappers are out there, too, from Oct. 25 until Feb. 15.
The air is cool and crisp and nature has a great show going for us. Get out there and enjoy it!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
