Last week, we considered the importance of lighting and a good working knowledge of your camera when you’re taking nature photographs. Today I want to get into stabilization, because no matter how good your camera and lens are, without a stable platform you are still going to get mediocre pictures.
Most lenses today have what is called image stabilization, electrical techniques that help reduce lens and camera shake and thus produce sharper images. These are great advances for the nature photographer who often has to shoot quickly from unstable situations.
However, image stabilization it is not the whole answer. The best stabilization for sharp images is still a strong and stable tripod.
Light and flimsy tripods are really useless, especially with the longer and heavier lens used in nature photography. A sturdy tripod can be a pain to carry and use, but if you are using a blind, or remaining in one location for a period of time, it is worth the effort. I photograph quite often from my vehicle and use a special sand bag I designed that hangs over my driver side window when partly up. There are special tripods that clamp on to the window but they are more difficult to use.
There are some pretty good tripod heads out there and generally you get what you pay for, so don’t pinch pennies on them. Get what you can afford, keeping in mind that a good camera and lens setup is only as good as its stabilization.
Along with that sturdy tripod and head setup, a cable release to trip the shutter is a cheap and great tool. It allows you to fire off shots without touching or disturbing the camera. When the action gets fast, such as a bird coming into a nest, your excitement can negatively affect your stabilization. When using slower shutter speeds, that cable release will prevent any camera movement that usually goes unnoticed while you’re photographing but shows up in the processed image.
If you can’t use a tripod or a sandbag, you need to use the fastest shutter speed possible to prevent camera shake even with image stabilization. I like to use at least 1/500 of a second and much faster if possible.
Another very important item that will help you get those desired images is a solid understanding of wildlife habits. You need to know what kind of habitat a creature likes and how it acts as it goes about its daily activities. This where I have had a real advantage; being an extreme hunter and trapper most of my life has given me great insight into wildlife habits. Knowing where to look and having a pretty good guess on what that creature is going to do next puts you way ahead of the game. How do you get this knowledge? It comes from spending a lot of time out there in the field observing.
Here’s another very important thing that you must do: Remain unnoticed by the creatures you are attempting to photograph, or at least allow them to get used to you gradually. The biggest mistake I see folks making out there is jumping out of their vehicles to take a picture, which is OK if you like pictures of the south end of a creature headed north. You really don’t gain anything by moving a few feet closer, and wildlife is pretty sharp on noticing “predators” sneaking up on them. Just walking around without attempting to remain unnoticed can ruin a lot of opportunities that you often don’t even know existed.
If you want to walk around to photograph, you should wear camouflage clothing including a face cover, and spend more time looking than moving. A blind of some type is a real advantage if you are working a specific creature in one spot, and there are many light, pop-up blinds available.
A vehicle can be a great blind, if you use it properly. By this I mean no quick movements inside the vehicle and a very slow approach to the wildlife. When the creature begins to show concern, this is when you stop and wait for it to resume its activities.
I often spend more time approaching subject matter than actually taking pictures. Sometimes individual creatures get so used to me that they pretty much ignore me the next time I show up (until a “stranger” shows up and makes a fast approach or plays jack-in-the box, that is, jumps out of their vehicle).
I still have some more important “equipment” requirements to pass on to you, but that will have to wait until next week. In the meantime, seriously consider the tips that I have shared. I am sure they will help you greatly to get those beautiful nature images you always dream about.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.