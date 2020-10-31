THE GREAT OUTDOORS: Friendly threesome: A man, a bird dog and a game bird

Back in August I told you about about a dog named Amy that was my constant companion. She was a terrific Lab that always accompanied me to my cabin in the Southern Tier back in the early 2000s. She was a very special dog, and there were a few years when we had someone waiting for us when we got to camp. He was special too; he was a wild ruffed grouse.
It all started when a wild grouse showed up on the driveway at the cabin one day while I was unpacking the van. I got some pictures of him before he walked back into the brush and the next day I spotted him on the edge of some cover, watching me mow with the tow-behind mower on my ATV. This became a regular thing each time Amy and I went to camp and eventually I was able to drive up and stop next to the grouse. Later I began to get off the ATV slowly in order to get a low-angle picture of him. After a while he began to trust me and became very friendly, often coming over to the cabin and allowing me to sit next to him and take pictures. It got so he spent a lot of time around the cabin and showed up every time we pulled in to camp.
Amy was curious, of course, and I thought it best if she was introduced to him and taught that he was a friend and not to be harmed. Right, a bird dog and a game bird becoming friends! I told her, “No, don't you hurt him” every time they were around each other, and there was never a problem.
It got so we were a threesome much of the time, no matter whether I was cutting firewood, scouting for deer signs, working on a tree stand or pruning apple trees.
I named the grouse Drummer Boy because he started doing his “drumming”on the bank of the ditch across from my driveway, allowing me to get some great grouse drumming images. He could even be inspired to drum (beat his wings as he stood on a log, creating a thumping sound) by the rapid slapping of my hand on my thigh to imitate that drumming sound. What a nature photographer's dream he was! I took “joke” pictures with a beer can or wine glass placed next to him like he was drinking from it and once put an open book in front of him to make it look like he was reading about grouse hunting. There wasn't much work done around camp when he was there.
When I pruned apple trees Drummer Boy would tag along, often times flying right up next to me on the extension ladder. In fact he would often get to be a pain in the butt by landing on my shoulder or head and picking at my hat.
Of course Amy was right there and they would often “play” on the ground while I was up on the ladder pruning. Amy would charge him and then get down on her belly and bark. Then Drummer Boy would charge her, batting her with his wings as she hightailed it away. They would do this over and over and it got so wild that I eventually would have to get down and make Amy get up in the box on the ATV for a “time out” before one of them got hurt.
When I worked on a tree stand, Amy would lay at the bottom of the tree and Drummer Boy would fly up and perch next to me like he was inspecting my work.
One weekend Drummer Boy didn't show up but when I crossed the little bridge I had by the ravine he popped out from the thicket and ran over to me, without a tail. There had been a red-tail hawk hanging around the area and I believe he almost got Drummer Boy one time when he was crossing the opening to the cabin.
Drummer Boy was around for three years but after losing his tail he always stayed hidden in that thicket near the bridge. He seldom came over to the cabin any more but he would always come when called down by the bridge or whenever I drove by on the ATV.
During his third summer with us, Drummer Boy disappeared and Amy eventually found a pile of his feathers. He was a victim of a feral cat, the same one that destroyed a family of bluebirds in one of my nesting boxes near the cabin shortly afterward. Amy treed the cat one day and I don't think he is around any more, but it was too late for our little buddy.
Both Amy and Drummer Boy are long gone now but the memories of them will last until I'm no longer here. Nature sure can show us some wondrous things, can't she?
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
