Last week The Great Outdoors considered the importance of periodically draining local marshes to rejuvenate them. Recently Windmill Marsh, one of the oldest original marshes in the state-run Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area, was drained. This is an important marsh in that no hunting is allowed on it, because it's a waterfowl refuge for migrating birds to rest.
Windmill Marsh had its beginning in 1927, when a furrier from Buffalo acquired the land for raising muskrats for his fur business. He diked off the spring-flooded area so that it would hold water after spring flooding, but it frequently dried up and so he pumped water from the adjacent Oak Orchard Creek. In 1947 the state Department of Environmental Conservation purchased property in the area including the marsh and in 1948 began development of the present Oak Orchard WMA.
This marsh had not been drawn down for longer than I can remember and it had gotten so clogged with water lilies that no open water was visible across its 200-plus acres. The structure that controls the marsh's water level drains into Oak Orchard Creek, so when they try to drain the marsh, high water from the creek often runs back in through the control structure and keeps it flooded. Over the years, vegetation and animal matter clogged the marsh so thoroughly that it was impossible to drain so the marsh could rejuvenate itself. It was basically useless to wildlife such as herons, egrets, eagles and the like for about six years.
The DEC planned with Ducks Unlimited, for several years, to drain Windmill Marsh and this year funds became available to go ahead.
So, how would they draw down this mud- and lily pad-clogged marsh? It was so bad you couldn't get a canoe through it and the bottom was impossible to wade for fear of disappearing. I was curious how they would keep the excavator from being swallowed up and kept close tabs on the work.
After equipment was brought in, it only took about three days to do the job. A track excavator with a 65-foot boom and bucket was used, but how was it going to get out there to dig a new drainage canal? Some water was drained off in August but the marsh was still pretty full.
Well, along with the excavator came three “swamp pads,” very large wooden pads composed of four to five heavy timbers (big as telephone poles but squared) bolted together, and much longer than the width of the excavator tracks. On one end there was a heavy steel cable loop and the operator used the long boom to hook on to that cable loop and swing the pad out in front of the excavator. Then he grabbed another pad and laid that in front of the other, and then drove up on those two, and then put the third one out in front. He dug the canal off to one side and dumped on the other side. When he reached as far as he could, he moved forward enough to get off the pad behind him and then he could hook on to it and move it to the front. Another move allowed him to again grab the next pad behind him and move that out in front. By moving these three pads he was supported by them and continued his work, literally “walking” his machine across the marsh!
At the beginning, some water from the canal being dug was pumped across the dike to Oak Orchard Creek and that water ran near the water control structure where the digging started. But eventually the new canal was carrying water out to the control box to be dumped into the creek. I couldn't believe how quickly this operation went. It took a few days but eventually most of the water was drained off and what remained was evaporated by the recent dry spell and heat.
Hopefully a lot of those aggressive water lily roots will be killed off by winter freeze and then the marsh can be refilled in the spring with the high water from Oak Orchard Creek. This project will aid the rejuvenation of Windmill Marsh, which has been a refuge area for migrating waterfowl and also helps the pair of eagles that nest on the island in the middle of it. Already there has been a lot of waterfowl activity, including more than 100 great egrets foraging in it.
If you would like to see what has happened on this marsh, a climb up the 50-foot observation platform off Albion Road in Oakfield will give you a grand view.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
