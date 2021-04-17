As everyone who reads this column knows I'm addicted to nature photography. Hardly a morning or evening goes by that I'm not out on an adventure with the camera. I used to be an "extreme" hunter (waterfowl, deer, pheasant and squirrel, in addition to trapping and fishing) but age caught up with me and I cannot get about like I used to. I always carried a camera while trapping, and on many hunting adventures, but now the camera is all that I carry. Residing near the Alabama Swamp gives me a lot of great opportunities to capture nature's beauty and I take full advantage of that, with the help of my vehicle.
So, sometimes, I see something in a place that is off limits to the public on the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, and it's tempting to cross the line. From March 1 through October 1, all areas of the refuge are closed to public access except designated trails, overlooks and the Feeder Road. This is to minimize disturbances to nesting, prevent folks from spooking off wildlife (so that others can observe it) and protect resting wildlife. Stop at the refuge headquarters on Casey Road (off Route 77 to the east or Route 63 to the west) and pick up a map at the kiosk outside the building to guide you where to go or not go.
OK, here is the story. There is a small parking lot on the west side of Route 63 just south of Oak Orchard Creek, and a locked yellow gate with a large sign that says, “AREA BEYOND THIS SIGN IS CLOSED, ALL PUBLIC ENTRY PROHIBITED.” I noticed a lot of great blue herons flying over this area about 150 yards down the dike beyond that gate. I just couldn't resist and figured if anyone said anything I would just play dumb and say I never saw the sign.
Well guess what? Seems quite a few folks are ignoring that sign. So when I got caught by the new federal law enforcement officer at the refuge, he listened to my sob story and then handed me a ticket, which is going to cost me a few bucks. Seems this new guy is out to get folks to follow the rules!
There are a lot more people visiting the refuge now because of the virus and rule-breaking has become a serious problem. There are sandhill cranes, eagles, ospreys, great blue herons, bitterns, egrets and all kinds of waterfowl nesting now and the last thing they need is humans wandering around and bumping them off their nests causing nesting failures.
• • •
Did you like that little story? It is my first attempt at writing fiction! I did not break the rules and go beyond that sign and therefore did not get a ticket. However many are and the refuge folks are getting serious about these public intrusions.
Most folks mean no harm, they just want to take some pictures, but they don't really understand how serious their intrusions are to nesting birds at this time of the year. The public doesn't know where this nesting is going on, so it is very easy for them to plunder into the wrong area and possibly ruin the reproduction season for some birds.
Some birds are very sensitive to intrusions, and I believe most folks don't want to disturb them, but there are always a few who “have to get that shot” no matter what. Well, don't do it, because this new federal law enforcement officer spends a lot of time out there looking.
Besides, getting great wildlife pictures is more about having good photography skills and understanding wildlife than it is about finding that non-existent “great spot” where all the wildlife stands around posing for you.
• • •
Here's a true story.
Last week I arrived at a parking lot on the refuge in hopes of getting some good bird flight shots. There was a vehicle on the scene but no one was around. I parked my butt back a distance from the gate with the “CLOSED AREA” sign and in about 90 minutes I got some great shots (patience is very important in wildlife photography). Then along comes this woman with a big lens who had been back in the closed area all that time.
She said she was disappointed because she had not seen that much. She should have stayed by the gate like I did! Likely, she didn't see much because she was scaring everything out toward me.
Wildlife are very edgy about humans walking around, you know.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
