The Screech Owl, for his size of about 10 inches, is even more aggressive around his nesting site than the Great Horned Owl. I have photographed this little owl at night and standard equipment includes my motorcycle helmet for head protection. Screech owls will attack your head repeatedly if you are anywhere near their nest.
When cleaning my wood duck boxes in the spring before nesting season I will occasionally find a Screech Owl in a box. At this time they are very docile and often just go into the corner of the box and pretend they are not there. I usually take them out, being careful of those needle-sharp claws, and finish cleaning the box with my other hand. After putting in clean wood shavings, I put the owl back and he returns to his corner.
This bird is one of the most common owls in our area and is found throughout the United States. It comes in two colors phases, gray or reddish-brown. In Western New York the gray phase is the most common but I have seen a few of the reddish-brown phase.
Screech owls have ear tufts and, of course, big yellow eyes. I can always tell when one is sitting in the hole of a wood duck box, because I can’t see the dark entrance hole and I can’t really see the owl either. Its gray mottled coloring blends perfectly with the wood, even more so in a natural tree cavity. The ear tufts are raised when the owl is trying to blend in and that really sets off the camouflage. So, is it those big yellow eyes that give them away? No, the Screech Owl squints when it’s trying to be invisible.
Its call is not so much a screech as it is a mournful whinny, quivering and descending in pitch.
Screech owls use natural tree cavities or abandoned flicker or pileated woodpecker holes. They will also use man-made nesting boxes. Four to seven eggs are laid and the female does most of the incubation. The male brings food to her at night.
They eat mostly mice, insects (moths especially) and small birds but they will take other mammals that often outweigh them, like the flying squirrel and pack rats. Al Nice, who used to take care of the maintenance of Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge’s wood duck boxes, once found a box in winter that contained a Screech Owl and 85 dead mice. That little guy must have been saving up for a long, cold season.
Considering how aggressive the Screech Owl is, we are lucky it’s not as big as an eagle or we wouldn’t be able to go out at night.
• • •
Another common owl in the area is the Great Horned Owl, whose deep, booming “whoo, whoo-oo, whoo, whoo” is recognized by most folks because it is the “owl hoot” most often used by Hollywood. These are found throughout North America and in terms of size they’re second only to the rare Great Gray Owl. The length of this “eared” owl is about 25 inches with a wingspan of almost 5 feet. The female is larger than the male, which is the case with most raptors.
The Great Horned Owl hunts at night but has no problem seeing during the day. Because of its size and aggressiveness, this owl will take mammals and birds larger than most owls would even think about tangling with. It feeds on mice, small birds, rats and pigeons but many times will go for larger species such as rabbits, mink, domestic cats, turkeys, geese, ducks, herons, and even skunks. With no sense of smell, it’s probably not aware of what the rest of us dislike about skunks.
The Great Horned Owl is also known to attack Red Tail Hawks and other owls such as Barred and Barn owls. Crows are often its prey because they’re easily picked off on their roosts or nests at night. This is why you will see groups of crows attacking Great Horned Owls during the day, to try and drive them from the area. Crow hunters know how much crows hate these owls and often use a Great Horned Owl decoy to bring crows in to shotgun range.
Great Horned owls are able to displace an occupied eagle’s nest, as we saw one year at the Iroquois refuge when there was a camera mounted on the tree next to the nest. This also happened at the eagle nest at Hemlock Lake one year. When the White Pheasant Farm was in operation, Great Horned owls were a very destructive force, killing many pheasants. They will, in cases like this, kill just for the sake of killing, often eating only the heads of the pheasants or chickens.
The nesting season starts very early, normally in January. Great Horned owls do not build their own nests; instead they use the old nests of hawks, eagles, crows and herons or, sometimes, a hollow tree. Any disturbance or attempt to reach the nest of a Great Horned Owl will be met with a very aggressive attack. I have heard of a case in which a nature photographer was actually blinded by an attacking owl.
Great Horned owls are very plentiful in this area but it doesn’t seem so because they are nocturnal birds and therefore are not often seen. Unfortunately they can be very destructive to other birds and animals in their home range, especially during the nesting season.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
