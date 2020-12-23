The gift of good cheer

LOCKPORT — “My grandpa inspires me,” says Shawna Starke, noting that Clint Starke, 91, has been volunteering in the community for many years as a member of the Niagara County Historical Society and a booster of all things Lockport.
So, when the chance came to give back, of course, Shawna immediately thought of him.
“I got my community spirit from him,” she said.
HSBC, where Starke works as a digital optimization specialist, has a program for employees, HSBC Volunteering, through which workers are encouraged to go out into the community and give back, somehow. Shawna said it was a “no brainer” to visit her grandparents, spend the day with them and support whatever good cause emerged.
Shawna and her grandma, Joanne, ended up making personalized Christmas cards for the 27 senior citizens who reside at the Heritage Manor adult home. The elder Starkes recently moved into an apartment at nearby Heritage Estates, making the card project a neighborly gesture. The cards were delivered to Heritage Manor residents on Dec. 17.
“She put her heart into it,” Tina Schotz, activities director, said of Shawna's effort. “Each one was made special. There were snowflakes, butterflies. It was personalized and special for each (resident).”
Clint Starke said he thought it was wonderful for his loved ones to work on the project.
"For a minute, I thought it was inappropriate to make cards for people we didn’t even know well," he said, but the Heritage Manor administrator “said that a lot of them don’t see their families very much, that it would be something nice for them.”
Shawna Starke said the experience was gratifying and she wouldn't mind doing it again.
