March 2020 will go down in history as the month when the coronavirus invaded the United States with catastrophic results. In the past, March has traditionally been known as Women’s History Month. Libraries, schools and women’s organizations typically offer talks and displays. This year, the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the month was to have launched a festive celebration of bold women, from Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who dared to demand the vote in 1848, to all those who followed in her footsteps, who marched, rallied, campaigned, petitioned electioneered, lobbied, donated and went to jail for the ballot. But as the coronavirus flamed around the country many hundreds of long-planned activities were snuffed out.
In the face of the pandemic, this was minor. No one died, no one got sick. People didn’t lose jobs. Some programs moved online. Some organizations hope to reschedule. But disappointment reigned.
Women’s history has always been a hard sell. “What an irony that this centennial celebration should be halted by a pandemic, and in Women’s History Month when we can actually capture more of the public’s attention,” lamented Lucienne Beard, director of the Alice Paul Institute in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. Paul was the founder of the National Woman’s Party. She and her followers, the first people to picket the White House, were jailed then force fed when they went on hunger strikes.
API cancelled tours, presentations, exhibits, workshops and meetings well into May. It grounded a touring display that would have shown thousands of New Jerseyans how savvy suffragists had used the latest technology of the day (cars, planes, telephones) along with colorful banners and stunts to market suffrage.
Beard reflected gamely that “The suffragists themselves faced a similar challenge when the 1918 flu pandemic made it impossible to host rallies and public events in support of their campaign. They had to adapt new methods to get their message out. We have to do the same thing now.”
To do justice to the dashed hopes of centennial organizers and the history they seek to celebrate, we might do well to “remember the ladies,” as Abigail Adams famously admonished her husband John.
At this point 100 years ago a desperate effort to ratify the 19th amendment in time for the November election consumed the energies of the National Woman’s Party. State deadlines for registration (and payment of poll taxes) were fast approaching. Paul worried that she could not hold her small party together if ratification failed. The mainstream National American Woman Suffrage Movement had already held a “victory” convention and was morphing into the League of Women Voters. But victory, which had seemed assured eight months earlier when the amendment passed Congress, suddenly appeared elusive.
Ratification required approval by 36 state legislatures, three-quarters of the total. It was a given that the eight states in the Deep South, all solidly Democrat, would not ratify. They didn’t want black women to vote.
Enthusiasm was such in the Midwest that three states raced to ratify first. Wisconsin triumphed over Illinois and Michigan on June 10, 1919. Fanning out across the country, however, Paul’s organizers ran into roadblocks. In an era of biennial legislatures, many governors were reluctant to call costly and therefore unpopular, special sessions for ratification where unwelcome issues could surface.
Vivian Pierce, a former journalist, wrote Paul from California that “There are a score of disgruntled factions who are anxious for an extra session to repeal legislation the Governor has signed.”
Potatoes were the root of the problem in North Dakota. Based in Fargo, Ella Riegel reported that it would be “suicidal” to convene before the fall harvest. “The farmers must depend wholly upon their potato crop, which may be ready to gather the end of Sept. or may not be ripe before the middle of Oct.” The governor was willing to declare a special session, but wouldn’t say when.
By December 1919, 22 states had ratified, 14 short of the mark. Among the holdouts were Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Oklahoma, and even Wyoming, the first state where all women had the vote. Paul’s chief political operative, Abby Scott Baker, christened their chief executives “the five willful governors” and pledged grimly that they would change their minds. Pressed, they did.
By the end of February 1920, the logjam had broken, and 33 states had ratified. Then the process stalled.
Tennessee and Florida could not ratify before 1921. Their constitutions required an election before a vote on a proposed federal amendment. Meanwhile, no amount of pressure could force the anti-suffrage Republican governors of Connecticut and Vermont to convene a session.
That left West Virginia, Washington and Delaware.
Early in March, the West Virginia House approved ratification, and the Senate tied 14 to 14. The stalemate triggered a frantic search for a pro-suffrage legislator who was missing in action. Located in California, he jumped on a train, by one account still in his swimming suit. And so began the midnight ride of Jesse Bloch. As papers across the country tracked his progress, the Senate refused to adjourn, holding the House hostage as well. His hometown paper in Wheeling published a tongue-in-cheek report: “With the train speeding across the Nevada desert at seventy miles an hour, Senator Bloch spilled himself from Lower 7 and groped his way to the washroom, where he shaved in two minutes and nicked himself but five times: For breakfast he had pork sausage and buckwheat cakes, a sirloin steak a la Desmonia [sic], hash brown Murphs and three medium boiled eggs. Ensconced in the smoke room, he read a book about Susan B. Anthony."
In Chicago, Bloch, clutching his golf clubs, hopped aboard a waiting train to Charleston. He entered the Senate to a standing ovation. The 34th state ratified. Washington followed on March 22.
All eyes turned to Delaware. Democrats were united in opposition. Republicans were split between feuding factions of the duPont family. Trying to maneuver between them was “like a petty volcano," a NWP organizer wrote. Paul arrived to command nine organizers. Antis swarmed over the state like bees. The battle raged from March 22 to May 28, when the House voted to adjourn without reconsidering an earlier anti-ratification vote. The New York Times intoned: “Suffrage Dead in Dover.”
Furious at the Delaware loss and the refusal of two Republican governors to call special sessions, Women’s Party members picketed the Republican convention in Chicago that June.
Then they caught a break. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a state could not require an election prior to ratification of a federal amendment. Racist Democrats owned Florida, but Tennessee was suddenly in play.
Suffragists and anti-suffragists converged on Nashville in early August. In the Hermitage Hotel, the nerve center of both campaigns, liquor lobbyists seeking a reversal of Prohibition plied legislators with unlimited booze. The influential leader of the House switched his position from pro to con without explanation, triggering accusations of betrayal and skullduggery. The Senate approved, but when the roll call began on August 18, the House was evenly divided.
In the end, victory turned on the vote of the legislature’s youngest member, Harry Burn, thought to be opposed. Instead he voted aye. The chamber held its collective breath until a wavering colleague also gave his assent and provided the margin of victory, and then it exploded with cheers. Questioned afterward about his change of heart, Burn disclosed a note from his mother: “Hurrah and vote for suffrage and don’t keep them in doubt.”
Afterward he told reporters, “I know that a mother’s advice is always safest for her boy to follow.”
Mary Walton is the author of A Woman’s Crusade: Alice Paul and the Battle for the Ballot, and a former reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
