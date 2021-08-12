North Tonawanda City School District visual art educators Alex Gerbec and John Szablewski held an art contest for all third grade students this spring.
Gerbec and Szablewski partnered with Megan Giannino, NTCSD family resource center coordinator, and Drake elementary school counselor for a community-focused project.
Three "Little Free Food Pantries" were built and donated by Lumber City Church, Pastor Chad Rieselman and community members.
Six designs created by the students were chosen to be painted on each pantry. Currently, two pantries are filled and placed at Drake and Spruce elementary schools in North Tonawanda. The third pantry, designed by Ohio elementary students, will be finished in September.
The plan is for the pantry to be located at the North Tonawanda Board of Education building. The overall motto for the Little Free Food Pantry in NT is "take what you need, donate what you can". More information about Little Free Pantries in NT can be found on Facebook. This project would not have been possible with out generous food donations from NT students, families, and staff.
