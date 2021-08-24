Students Learn Essential Skills at NU Esports Camp

Students from Niagara Falls High School learned the foundations of coding and game design, while strengthening essential literacy skills and earning college credit, during an Esports Summer Camp offered at Niagara University in partnership with the Niagara Falls City School District.
Campers completed two college-credit bearing courses, Critical Literacy and Intro to Game Design, and developed crucial skills during the three-week camp, which took place July 26 through Aug. 13. Lab activities, including a panel discussion featuring members of NU’s Esports Club and a discussion on leadership led by alumnus Bryce Molnar, club founder, introduced them to the competencies required for Esports, such as problem solving, teamwork, collaboration, communication, and ethical and appropriate behavior.
The students also learned about the college and career opportunities available in the field from presenters including Ashley Sweet, associate manager of event logistics for Esports Engine; Jeffrey Schoonover of Misfits Esports; and Roger Trevino, a marketing executive for Niagara Falls Redevelopment, LLC.
A presentation on a newly established national leadership program, given by Kathleen Neville, founder of Neville Consultants Inc. and a member of Niagara University’s Board of Trustees, was a highlight of the camp. Champion Conduct is a conduct and character-building program that brings lessons from some of the biggest names in sports to competitors at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels.
