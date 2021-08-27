Stone Jug fills up

YOUNGSTOWN — The Stone Jug’s back stage and bar are up, running and hopping.
Last weekend the space hosted Sharon Bailey and the Exstatics from Niagara Falls with all tables full and some people even bringing their own lawn chairs.
The kitchen closed at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Most weeks, there is live music Friday nights.
This Saturday the Stone Jug is hosting a daylong event, “Day of the Dead,” featuring Skeleton Krewe, Ship of Phools, Dead Moon and Phriendly Phoes.
