LOCKPORT — St. Patrick's Day will be celebrated early at the Lockport Community Farmers Market on Saturday.
Alongside live entertainment by Tom Keefer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., holiday fare will be available from some of the 20-plus vendors on site, including smoked corned beef by Parker's Pit and produce by Human Farms and Nice's Honey Dew Acres.
Lockport Main Street Inc.'s "Spread the Love" campaign for Lockport CARES continues at this week's market. Donations of personal items such as gloves, shampoo and laundry detergent can be dropped off near the market information table. The items are for the men, women and children who are staying temporarily at the emergency shelter on Genesee Street.
In conjunction, Authentic Paws LLC is hosting a raffle to benefit Lockport CARES. A chance on a snuffle mat costs $1 or one donated item. A snuffle mat is a rug that feeds a dog’s animal instinct by placing kibble within the rug, promoting foraging. Foraging provides mental enrichment for dogs and burns three to six times more energy than physical exercise.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Harrison Place. Access it from the entrance at South and Washburn streets.
The winter market continues every first and third Saturday of the month through April 18. For more information, contact Grace at 799-3870 or lockportmarket@gmail.com ; or visit www.facebook.com/lockportcommunitymarket or www.lockportcommunitymarket.com .
