'Sound Garden' debuting on Kenan campus

The Kenan Center will host a free wind chime making workshop on Sunday in the Sound Garden, the latest addition to the organization’s new outdoor play space, “Daisy’s Adventure Garden.”
The workshop for all ages, led by Teaching Artist Marrisa Bannister, will be ongoing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register for spots by calling 433-2617. In the event of rain, the workshop will be moved to the Taylor Theater Community Room.
Daisy’s Adventure Garden is an outdoor place space in the heart of the Kenan Center campus. Sections are growing every month, according to Kenan Center spokesman Parrish Gibbons Herzog. The new Sound Garden includes Harmony Flowers, a Xylophone Tree and a farm stand for outdoor workshops.
“We are excited to welcome the community onto our campus to see the development of our new play space, and to take part in creating it,” Herzog said.
Future phases of Daisy’s Adventure Garden to be completed this year include a Lock Tower Play House with a slide, a Story Telling Amphitheater and A Story Book Trail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.