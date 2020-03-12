WEEK OF MARCH 16-20
FRIENDLY SENIORS:
Group meets at 1:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls.
GARY BILLINGSLEY, ATTORNEY FOR THE ELDERLY:
TUESDAY: Office for the Aging, 111 Main St., Lockport., 1:30-3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: North Tonawanda Senior Center, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
THURSDAY: Olcott Fire Hall, 1691 Lockport-Olcott Road, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Call 438-4020.
GOLDEN AGE PROGRAM:
1302 Main St., Niagara Falls.
The group meets the first Monday of the month. Call 285-8224, Ext. 215.
HOLY TRINITY SENIORS:
The group will meet at 10:30 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month beginning April 14 at Gadawski’s Restaurant, 1445 Falls St., Niagara Falls, where guests and new members are invited to socialize/play cards. Call Vivian Pokrzyk at 754-8394.
JOHN A. DUKE SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER:
It is open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and is located at 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls.
Tax appointments are taken at 8:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call 297-9324.
MONDAY: Bingo, 10:30 a.m.; nutrition, 11:45 a.m.; crotchet, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY: Silver Sneakers, 9:30 a.m.; Elders group, 11 a.m.; Brown Bag Auction, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; St. Patrick's Day party, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: Individual case service, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; HDO Seniors, needle painters, bingo, 10 a.m.; nutrition, noon; euchre, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY: Individual case service, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Silver Sneakers, 10 a.m.; nutrition, 11:45 a.m.
FRIDAY: Mahjong, 9 a.m.; zumba/chair yoga, 10 a.m.
LASALLE NEIGHBORHOOD FACILITY
The facility is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and is located at 9501 Colvin Blvd., Niagara Falls.
MONDAY: Bingo, 10 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.
TUESDAY: Bingo, 10 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY: Bingo, 10 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.
THURSDAY: Bingo, 10 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.
FRIDAY: Bingo, 10 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.
LEWISTON SENIOR CENTER:
The center, 4361 Lower River Road, Youngstown, is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. A hot meal is served at 11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. Reservations must be made one day in advance by 11:30 a.m. The “Larks” are looking for singers. The center is looking for woodcarvers, euchre, arm-chair yoga participants, tatting learners, senior Book Club members and basic computer class participants. Trips begin this year. If interested, call the center at 754-2071.
AARP Taxaide Service is available every Monday through April 13. Call to make an appointment.
MONDAY: Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
TUESDAY: John Koller of United Health Care, 10-11:30 a.m.; Book Club, 1-2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: Lewiston Larks, 9:30 a.m; bingo, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY: Arm chair yoga, 9 a.m; woodcarvers, 9:30 a.m.; resistance band exercise 10 a.m.; euchre, 12:30 p.m.
FRIDAY: Quilting/crafts, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m. AARP Driver Training class, 10-11:30 a.m. today and March 20. Call for a reservation.
LEWISTON TRAVEL CLUB:
Trips: Greg Frewin Magic Show, Thursday ($75); del Lago Casino, April 6 ($25 slots/lunch buffet, $35); Corning Glass Works, June 19 ($75); Murder Mystery at the Barrel Factory, July 9 ($89). All trips include lunch. Payment will reserve your seat. Mail to: Lewiston Travel Club, 836 The Circle, Lewiston, N.Y. 14092. Call Paulette Glasgow at 297-4749. Non-members are welcome.
MOUNT SINAI BAPTIST SENIORS:
Intercessory prayers are from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 1750 Tennessee Ave., Niagara Falls. Open to the public. Call 285-5650.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH SENSATIONAL SENIORS:
The group meets at 11 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month for business meetings, Bible study speakers, arts and crafts, trips and lunches at the church, 1122 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Call Joyce Jones at 285-5012 or 282-8118.
NORTH TONAWANDA SENIOR CENTER: 110 Goundry St., North Tonawanda.
Trips: Seniors will depart from the Manhattan Street Municipal Parking Lot in North Tonawanda for the following trips: "Mystery Trip," 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m., May 20 ($95); "An All Wright Day," 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 17 ($99); "Historic Palmyra," July 14 and 15 ($251 ppd). Call Jean Marshall at 694-5567.
POTTER’S HOUSE SENIORS’ MINISTRY:
Golden Crown Seniors meet at 12:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at Potter’s House Church, 723 Seventh St., Niagara Falls. Call Vivian Watkins at 285-3445.
REUNITED SENIORS:
Meet at 1:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the John Duke Senior Center (see above for address). New members are welcome.
SANBORNITE SENIORS:
The group meets at the Sanborn Fire Hall, 5811 Buffalo St., Sanborn. The hall opens at 9 a.m. The first Wednesday of every month is “bring your own sandwich” lunch at noon, followed by bingo. The third Wednesday of every month is a potluck supper at 5:30 p.m. followed by entertainment.
WEDNESDAY: Fit rhythms, 9:30 a.m.; first Wednesday of the month, noon, bring your own lunch, bingo; third Wednesday, 5 p.m., potluck dinner and entertainment; second and fourth Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., craft.
THURSDAY: Tai chi, 9:30 a.m.
Trips: "Forever Young Musical Tribute," 2 p.m., May 12, Seneca Niagara Casino ($75; $20 slot play, $15 food). The bus leaves at 9:30 a.m., returns at 4:30 p.m. Pay by March 18. Music of Bette and Barry M, June 30, del Lago Casino ($75; $25 slot play and buffet). The bus leaves at 10 a.m., returns at 9 p.m. Pay by April 15. Call Kathleen Durfey at 283-1378.
ST. GEORGE ORTHODOX SENIOR SOCIAL CLUB:
Meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the church hall, 1073 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls. Call 283-5483.
ST. JOHN DE LASALLE TRAVEL CLUB:
Call Terry Calovini at 283-0012.
ST. VINCENT DE PAUL SENIORS:
Group meets at 1 p.m. the first Monday of the month at St. Leo’s hall, 2748 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Call 297-5284.
SWEET LADIES OF THE COMMUNITY:
The group meets 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Niagara Falls Housing Authority Doris Jones Family Resource Bldg., 3001 Ninth St., Niagara Falls.
MONDAY: Quilting and cutting out material.
TUESDAY: Discussion, ideas and planning.
WEDNESDAY: Crocheting and embroidering.
FRIDAY: Review, discussion, orientation or speaker. For more information, call 285-5374.
THE DALE ASSOCIATION:
The Lockport Senior Centre, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. All are welcome. Register by calling 433-1886.
MONDAY: Social sewers, 9:30 a.m.; yoga class, Memory Minders, 10 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Pickle Ball, Yahtzee, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY: Cribbage, 9:15 a.m.; Candy Making, 9:30 a.m.; chair exercise, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Bridge, needlers group, open cards, 1 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: Chair exercise, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.
THURSDAY: Chair exercise, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY: Memory Minders program, scrabble, 10 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m.; bingo 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY: Duplicate Bridge, 1 p.m.
TOWN OF NIAGARA SENIORS:
7000 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara. Reservations for lunch must be made a day in advance by 12:30 p.m. Call Director Joe Proietti at 297-5243.
TUESDAY: Yoga, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; bingo, 11 a.m.; lunch, noon.
WEDNESDAY: Yoga, 9:30-10:30 am.; clarity group, Elderwood, 10:30-11 a.m.
THURSDAY: Yoga, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
TRAIL-BLAZING SENIORS:
The “Eat Well ... Stay Well” program meets from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at St. John’s AME Church, 917 Garden Ave., Niagara Falls. Call 285-6432 for more information.
MONDAY: Exercises.
TUESDAY: Gospel videos.
WEDNESDAY: Closed.
FRIDAY: Cooperative Extension and card bingo.
WHEATFIELD SENIOR CITIZENS:
2790 Church Road, Wheatfield.
The group has a weekly Ceramics Painting class and is asking the public for donations of ceramic pieces, big or small. Call 694-8504 for more information.
MONDAY: Bowling at Manor Lanes, 9 a.m. Bowlers are needed.
TUESDAY: Yoga, 10 a.m.; Niagara County lunch, 11:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: Ceramics, line dancing, 9:30 a.m.; Niagara County lunch, 11:30 a.m.; arts and crafts, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY: Stretch Band exercise, 10 a.m.; Niagara County lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Wii bowling, 12:30 p.m.
FRIDAY: Cards, games, chatter. Business meeting is held the last Friday of every month.
Trips: The seniors will depart from the Wheatfield Senior Center for the following trips: "Lucy and Laughter," 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., April 21 ($82); "Stars and Stripes" with the BPO, 8:15 am.-3 p.m., May 22 ($82); "Stupid Cupid," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 9, Tillman's Restaurant; "Snake Eye Sam," 8:15 a.m.-6:45 p.m., July 22, Station Dinner Theater, Erie Pa. ($63); "Esther," Oct. 19-21, Millinneum Theater, Lancaster, Pa. ($429).
Call Jean Marshall at 694-5567 or Joan Piorkowski at 693-7355.
WILLING WORKERS:
The group meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Mount Erie Baptist Church, 1152 Fairfield Ave., Niagara Falls.
First Tuesday of the month, business meeting and testimony service; second Tuesday, testimony and exercise; third Tuesday, Bible study; fourth Tuesday, birthday celebration or outing. Call Sanders at 285-2965.
WILSON GOLDEN AGERS:
The group meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Wilson Fire Hall, 250 Young St., Wilson. Coffee and tea starts at 10 a.m.; meeting at 11 a.m. Call Bonnie Newman at 439-8387.
ADDITIONAL NEWS:
The Coalition of Agencies in Service to the Elderly meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month. Meeting locations rotate throughout the county. CASE is a group of agencies, organizations and people whose mission is to provide community resource education and networking opportunities to enhance services for the aging in Niagara County. Call 285-8224.
