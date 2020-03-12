The following is the Niagara County Office for the Aging menu for senior citizens for the week of March 16-20. Suggested contribution is $3.25. Call 438-4020 for site information. Menus are subject to change without notice.
• MONDAY: Hot roast beef w/gravy on wheat hamburger bun, horseradish, garlic mashed potato, Harvard beets, apple.
• TUESDAY: Turkey and cheese sub mayonnaise/mustard, potato soup w/crackers, coleslaw, Pistachio Delight.
• WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs w/tomato sauce, parmesan, chef salad, dressing, Italian bread, fruited gelatin w/topping.
• THURSDAY: Breaded chicken fingers w/barbecue sauce, O'Brien potatoes, carrots, wheat dinner roll, grapes.
• FRIDAY: Egg and broccoli frittata, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, cookies.
