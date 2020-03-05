The following is the Niagara County Office for the Aging menu for senior citizens for the week of March 9-13. Suggested contribution is $3.25. Call 438-4020 for site information. Menus are subject to change without notice.
• MONDAY: Grilled chicken breast on wheat bread, mayonnaise, tri-color pasta salad, Tomato Florentine, soup w/crackers, peach crisp w/topping.
• TUESDAY: Beef Stroganoff over Linguine, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, cookies.
• WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken drumsticks, sweet potatoes, peas, wheat dinner roll, banana.
• THURSDAY: Stuffed pepper with tomato meat sauce, au gratin potatoes, spinach, wheat dinner roll, fruited gelatin.
• FRIDAY: Vegetable lasagna w/cream sauce, parmesan, chef salad w/dressing, Italian bread, Lemon Bavarian.
