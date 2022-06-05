Risk it for Roswell

Walnut Street-based Casual Dragon Games will host its fourth Risk tournament for charity on June 25. The beneficiary is Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Organizer Sean Chambers, who’s been a fan of the board game since he played it in high school, started the tournament in 2018 to assist Autism Speaks. In succeeding tourneys, beneficiaries were added including the Epilepsy Foundation. There was no tourney last year.
This year, Chambers selected Roswell Park in honor of his mother, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2020, and his grandmother, who died from leukemia this past April. “Roswell was really good throughout the whole process in both instances for them and our whole family,” he said.
The value of donated prizes for the 2022 tourney, including Bills memorabilia, is about $5,000, Chambers said.
“The Bills gave us stuff again this year, Hasbro gave us stuff again this year,” he said. “Some bigger companies gave us stuff, but a majority of the rest is from local companies, which was my goal, but it’s good to have recognition to bring in more people.”
Many of the donated items will be raffled off throughout tourney day. The tourney winner will receive a trophy and plaque from Scirto Awards & Gifts. Food will be provided to Risk players throughout the day, courtesy of the Village Eatery and Montondo’s Seafood.
The tournament entry fee is $15. For check-in information, find Casual Dragon Games on Facebook.
The tourney also features a basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle. Drawings take place at the conclusion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.