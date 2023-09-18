Electronics recycler Sunnking recently presented a $9,875.01 check to Camp Good Days and Special Times, a non-profit organization helping children and families with cancer.
The check presentation was made as September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The funds were raised as a part of Sunnking’s 13th annual e-Scrap for Camp fundraiser. The company saw 323 area businesses participate in the electronics recycling donation drive between Buffalo and Rochester.
“It means a lot because we worry about a lot,” said Dominique Major, a mother whose daughter participates in Camp Good Days. “My daughter, Lily, looks forward to the activities every year, and without the funding made available from donations like this, it probably wouldn’t be a part of her daily life.”
Sunnking worked with local businesses to recycle unwanted electronics through the donation drive, generating capital for future Camp Good Days and Special Times programs. The e-Scrap for Camp program has gifted $150,787 over its lifetime, providing access to year-round activities for children living in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region.
“To be able to give back to the community and give back to the kids, to be able to provide them with some escape from what they’re facing by giving money so they can continue to go to concerts and do pumpkin carvings and camp in the summer, to be able to do those things really hits close to home,” said Adam Shine, president of Sunnking.
Buffalo and Rochester-area businesses provided 393,547 pounds of recyclable devices to the 2023 donation. Since the e-scrap program’s existence, Sunnking has rescued more than 6.5 million pounds of renewable resources from area landfills.
Sunnking will launch registration for the 2024 fundraising campaign after the new year.
For more information, visit www.sunnking.com or email office@sunnking.com.
