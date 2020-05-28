Meslonia Rose Jowdy, age 88, formerly of Youngstown, NY, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace NCR in Lewiston, NY. Rose was born on May 4, 1932 in Lockport, NY. She is the daughter of the late Shaheen and the late Saffa (Assad) Jowdy. Rose enjoyed music, cats and cooking and w…