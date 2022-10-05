Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has extended its visitation policy to include hours outside the work day.
Effective Wednesday, visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For those visiting the Behavioral Health unit, hours are 1 to 2 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. daily. Exceptions may be made for patients in special or emergency circumstances.
All visitors must be at least 12 years old and approved face covering must be worn throughout visits. Visitors who don't have a covering will be issued one by the hospital and instructed in its proper use to ensure both mouth and nose are covered.
Patients with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 cannot receive visitors, and visitors exhibiting any signs or symptoms of contagious illness will be turned away.
