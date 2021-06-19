Last month, I explained how farmers take excess water from their field by tiling. What happens when there isn’t enough water for their crops? That is when farmers irrigate their crops, in many different ways.
We are lucky here in Niagara County because we have an ample supply of water. Some farmers use our county water to irrigate their crops. Some pump water from ponds and a few take it from the Erie Canal.
When a farmer wants to add water through irrigation, he or she first considers the source. Our county water is a filtered, clean supply. If a farmer chooses to use a pond or the canal, one of the considerations is how to filter it so it will not plug up the irrigation equipment.
Once the water supply is determined, application is the next concern. Some farmers fill tanks with water, then drive up and down the rows watering the crop. Many orchards have trickle irrigation. There is a small plastic pipe going down the row with very small holes in it that slowly let water out for the trees. The most dramatic is the over-the-field water systems. They either shoot the water over the field or are a row of nozzles in the air over the crops.
Water is essential for crops to grow. However, each crop has different needs. Field crops might need irrigation to ensure a good root system to support the plant’s growth. Fruit may need irrigation later to ensure it grows to the proper size. Figuring what crop needs water when and how much water it needs is a science of its own.
Another factor that plays into this decision making process is the type of soil. Clay soils hold and supply more water than sandy soils. That is also a consideration when farmers determine what to plant where.
During drought times, farmers are careful about using water. It is not cheap. The farmer needs to consider the value of the crop they are growing and whether the cost of irrigation is justified.
The newest area of research concerns the amount of water to apply. There are now sensors that farmers can implant in a tree or vine to determine the water stress of the plant and the need for irrigation. Although still being developed, it is way to ensure that plants have enough, but not too much water.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email AggieCultureNiagara@gmail.com.
