Odd Fellow fund boosts Senior Wishes

The Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund has awarded an $8,000 grant to Senior Wishes for its "iPads for Seniors" program. Here, Eugene Urban, benefit fund executive director, second from left, presents a check to Julie Sentiff, chair of Senior Wishes / the United Church Home Society board. Pictured with them are benefit fund grant committee members Tom Kazmark and Robert Laurie, and Senior Wishes executive director Wendy Miller Backman. (Contributed image)