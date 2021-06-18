Albany sig

The New York state Capitol in Albany

 Hans Pennink

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s Board Committees and Board will hold meetings on Monday and Tuesday. The meetings will be conducted by teleconference. Members of the public are welcome to listen to the meetings via webcast.

A recording and transcript of the meetings will be posted on the NYSERDA website as soon as practicable.

• 9 a.m. Monday — New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Waste and Facilities Management Committee Meeting

Event Address:

https://nyserdany.webex.com/nyserdany/onstage/g.php?MTID=ecb852bfd75590b811e5c7725a6c09bc5

Event Number: 145 674 9378

Event Password: June2021

Call In: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 145 674 9378

• 9:45 a.m. Monday — New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Governance Committee Meeting

Event Address:

https://nyserdany.webex.com/nyserdany/onstage/g.php?MTID=edf503f1854ffca02963a0614a972cbe9

Event Number: 145 809 3607

Event Password: June2021

Call In: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 145 809 3607

• 10 a.m. Tuesday — New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Audit and Finance Committee Meeting

Event Address:

https://nyserdany.webex.com/nyserdany/onstage/g.php?MTID=e07ebd0f40a7515cec954d5106e9099e7

Event Number: 145 309 7459

Event Password: June2021

Call In: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 145 309 7459

• 12:30 p.m. Tuesday — New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Program and Planning Committee Meeting

Event Address:

https://nyserdany.webex.com/nyserdany/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec8a6c18769903cd80f9de2524f0ca459

Event Number: 145 542 2702

Event Password: June2021

Call In: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 145 542 2702

• 3 p.m. Tuesday — New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Board Meeting

Event Address:

https://nyserdany.webex.com/nyserdany/onstage/g.php?MTID=e53aaeb6e16192b53251ab90716b1ff21

Event Number: 145 933 3697

Event Password:

Call In: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 145 933 3697

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you