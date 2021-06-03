The New York Power Authority is expanding the re-opening of its Power Vista Visitors Center beginning Monday.
The Power Vista visitors center, located at 5777 Lewiston Road, will be open Mondays through Fridays for tours of up to 25 people including school groups, families or individuals and groups who are traveling together, in accordance with New York State Indoor Family Entertainment Centers guidelines. The tours will be a mix of guided and self-guided experiences with styluses distributed to keep the exhibits hands-free.
To protect visitors and NYPA employees, the Power Authority has added new safety precautions, including state-of-the-art indoor air filtration systems, visitor health screenings and temperature checks, and between-tour facility cleanings. All visitors must wear masks; tour guides will wear masks as well. Further information on health and safety entry requirements are available in the FAQ on the webpage.
NYPA has added a reservation system that allows for limited, timed, guided tours. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins can be scheduled if space permits. To make a reservation, or for further information, visit the visitors center information page on NYPA’s website at www.nypa.gov/niagarapowervista or by calling 286-6661.
Due to changing conditions in response to COVID-19, up-to-date information regarding the facilities will be available at nypa.gov/VisitorsCenters.
All NYPA visitors center events remain canceled until further notice.
