NU student receives national scholarship again

For the second year in a row, Gabriella Ortiz, a senior hospitality and tourism/finance major from Youngstown was honored with the Club Management Association of America Foundation’s coveted Joe Perdue Scholarship. She was one of only seven students nationwide recognized for her commitment to the club management industry.
Gabriella, a student-leader who serves as the president of Niagara University’s student chapter of the Club Management Association of America, vice president of the Commuter Advocacy Board, NU Student Government Association parliamentarian, orientation leader, and Niagara University brand ambassador, plans to pursue a career in club management.
The scholarship was established in 1988 to honor Joe Perdue, CCM, CHE, the club industry’s leading hospitality educator. From 1986 to 2015, Joe Perdue served as academic advisor for the Club Management Association of America (CMAA).
Responsible for the initial development of CMAA’s Business Management Institute (BMI), Perdue coordinated more than 300 weeklong BMI programs for more than 10,000 managers. Beyond the US, he developed professional education programs in China, South Africa, Europe, and Canada.
