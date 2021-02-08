The North Tonawanda Public Library at 505 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda will hold a public information meeting to answer questions about the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 at 5 p.m. on March 22. The Board of Trustees will be meeting prior to the public information meeting at 4 p.m. in the library conference room. All meeting are open and the public is always invited.
The North Tonawanda Public Library’s next budget vote and trustee election is scheduled for April 7. Voters must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of the North Tonawanda School District. Voting on the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be held at the North Tonawanda Public Library during normal hours of operations. No prior registration is required. Voters will, however, be asked for identification containing their current address.
Five trustees govern the North Tonawanda Public Library: Brenda Daigler (president), Marigail Sondel (vice president), David Jakubaszek, Colleen Andres and Nicole Grinnell. One trustee is elected each year for a five-year term, and together they compose the Board of Trustees. Trustees are an important link between the Library and the community. Trustees should be library advocates and leaders in developing excellent services that are responsive to the needs of the community. Marigail Sondel’s term expires this year, along with a vacancy for an unexpired term currently filled on an interim basis.
If you have any questions about the trustee election or any other library matter, please call the library’s director, Kevin M. Wall at (716)693-7734.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.