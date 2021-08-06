NT football program taking part in Box of Hope food drive

North Tonawanda varsity, JV and modified football players will be helping Box Of Hope collect grocery items on Monday and Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Market In The Square in Budwey's Plaza on Division Street in North Tonawanda under the leadership of new head coach Ben Bunker.
"We’re doing all we can to build on the culture and tradition of NT football that being a Lumberjack Football player is bigger than football," Bunker said. "This Box Of Hope food drive is a great fit for us. Not only will our players get to interact with people in our community, but they will see first-hand that our players are here to make our city a better place.”
Players will be posted at entrances to the Market In The Square with shopping checklists for shoppers as they enter. Shoppers will purchase whatever they wish to help the cause and drop them with the team on their way out. The team will then organize and transport the goods to the Lumber City Hope Center where they will be staged for the Box of Hope School Supplies Delivery to registered families in the North Tonawanda School District on Aug. 18.
“This takes a huge weight off of our shoulders.” said Chad Rieselman, lead pastor of Lumber City Church, one of the organizations that coordinate the Box Of Hope Outreach. “We can put all of our focus on finding sponsors to purchase the school supplies and make the deliveries now. We’re so thankful for our Lumberjack Football Players and The Market in The Square. They have been amazing in helping us to make this outreach successful.”
Bunker added, “We tell our players that winning football games is great, but it’ll never make the same impact as helping to feed people in our community does.”
The Box Of Hope food drive will take place at The Market In The Square on Monday and Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. both days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.