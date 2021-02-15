Preservation Buffalo Niagara is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Preservation Awards. The awards celebrate the best in preservation projects and education throughout Western New York.
“We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful community, rich with such a wide diversity of history,” said Jessie Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara. “The awards give us a way to honor all that makes us special, and the people who work so hard every day that we might continue to enjoy these legacy gifts.”
The award categories are as follows:
• The Louise Bethune Award for Outstanding Project
• The John E. Brent Award for Outstanding Project
• The George K. Arthur Award for Neighborhood Conservation
• The Harold Ambellan Award for Preservation Craft
• The Robert T. Coles Award for Preservation Leadership
• The Robert J. Kresse Award for Education, Outreach, and Planning
• The Mary Talbert Award for Emerging Preservation Leader
Past Preservation Award winners have included Hotel Henry, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, Robert T. Coles, the King Urban Life Center, Turner Brothers Lofts, Buffalo Architectural Casting, Tipico Coffee, and Boston Valley Terra Cotta.
Nominations for the 2020 Preservation Awards are due on Thursday, March 15. Nomination forms and submission instructions are available at www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org.
PBN will host a virtual event celebrating this year’s awardees on May 27. Details about the event will be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information about the event or the nomination process, contact Tia Brown, community engagement coordinator, at 852-3300 or at tbrown@pbnsaves.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.