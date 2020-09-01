Nichols receives Distinguished Lions Award

The Lewiston Community Lions awarded Lion Robert Nichols the Robert J. Uplinger Award this past weekend at the WNY Lions Cabinet Recognition Luncheon to mark Rob’s success as a Lion, his dedication and commitment to the club and WNY Lions District.
The Robert J. Uplinger award is the highest award available in the Lions Multiple District 20N. Lion Robert J. Uplinger served as the 55th past Lions International President. He was also a member of the Syracuse Host Lion Club, where he served with outstanding distinction, and was the first recipient of the award given in his name.
Established in 1993, the award honors outstanding Lions who perform exemplary service to a club, district, or community. These honorees possess the highest examples of Lionistic character: ideals, purpose, and service.
Nichols has been a Lewiston Lion since 2017. During that time, he has played an integral part in club operations, fundraising and participating in community service activities. This past membership year has kept him extremely busy as the partner in service to now IP District Governor Regina Cecconi.
Added Immediate Past President Carissa Cecconi, "Rob, I know how demanding your position of Partner in Service was this past year, and you have done a fabulous job. Not only did you attend almost every DG club visit, but you also made sure pictures were taken, and everything required for the visit was there, including selling over $3,200 in district raffle tickets."
Nichols was also integral in helping to get the Niagara Falls Community Lions Club formed, to which he is now a charter member and club president.
For more information regarding joining the Lewiston Community Lions to help us serve, or about their service activities and fundraisers please visit their Facebook page Lewiston Lions, call/text 246-1667 or email TheLewistonCommunityLions@gmail.com. Membership opportunities available across all Western New York. To find a club closest to you visit wnylions.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.