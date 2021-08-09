Niagara Wheatfield hosts Native School Inequity Conference

Three school superintendents stood before a room full of people at Niagara Wheatfield High School on July 22 sharing the heartbreaking details of the erosion of their Native American Indian schools in their school districts.
New York State superintendents Daniel Ljiljanich (Niagara Wheatfield Central School District), Dr. Stanley Harper (Salmon River Central School District in Fort Covington) and Jeremy Belfield (LaFayette Central School District) addressed the crowd of legislators, board members, council members (Tuscarora, Mohawk and Onondaga) and media about the inequity of capital project monies given to Nation Schools that educate Native American children. They shared photos of the state of decay of these schools and demand that more monies are given for repairs and to bring up the standards of other schools in their districts.
The state Legislature continues to maintain a restriction for increasing building aid for school buildings that are owned by New York State and exclusively educate Native American Indian students who live on the reservations. The three superintendents are calling on Governor Cuomo and the New York State Legislature to increase the annual budget for capital projects in these schools and are asking for equitable improvements, modernization for education and to make these buildings safe and efficient at the level required. Any public school superintendent, in New York, can put together a capital project plan and take it to a public vote and if it is approved, NYS covers most of the cost, depending on the aid ratio. This means that any NYS school district has the potential to provide beautiful, efficient and safe school buildings for their students. This does not extend to Native American Indian Schools.
Ljiljanich started the press conference explaining how the three school districts have a common problem since they are the only three districts in New York State that have Nation Schools. “There is one pot of money with approximately $3 million dollars that is split up annually between these three schools and the 11 other surrounding schools throughout New York State. Each of them is critically in need of repairs to their facades, windows, doors, plumbing, HVAC, not to mention safety upgrades. To put it in perspective, Niagara Wheatfield CSD have spent $54 million dollars in upgrades and repairs over the last five years to our district, where our Tuscarora Indian School was given $188,000 from the state and is in desperate need of $7.5 million to take care of crucial work that is needed for safety measures. It is not fair and it not equitable.”
Harper addressed the crowd, “We are fighting for what is fair. Our Native schools need to be given the same opportunities as other students. It is so wrong that those schools are left in critical need, with old buildings that are falling apart around them. Our Nation school is 100 years old. Honestly, the quality of the building that houses the Pre-K Native children compared to our Non-Native buildings and its systems cannot possibly be upgraded to provide the same optimal learning environment given the current funding options available to our district. This directly affects our students’ health and learning. New York State must support these schools to make sure we can create a safe and healthy learning environment.”
Belfield expressed his frustration with New York State. “Our Native School, according to a Building Condition Survey, needs $10-15 million in improvements. It is not right that our building systems have to fail before the state will step in. These schools lack sufficient monies for things like repairs and upgrades. There are some major safety and security issues there. Classes are sharing space because we have roofs that are leaking so badly that those spaces cannot be used. Those roofs have been in need of those repairs for over 10 years. This is so wrong!”
It was obvious that many of the council members in attendance were visibly upset with the way that their children are being treated. Many of them echoing the words of the superintendents’ to have their voices heard and to make a change. One audience member said, “They have taken so much from us, we need to band together to stop this inequity and protect our children.” Mr. Ljiljanich says they have every intention to keep fighting against the situation and wanted to thank Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and Senator Robert Ortt for their support. Assemblyman Morinello, who joined via Zoom, said, “We are onboard. I commit to you that you have my full support on this issue.”
After the press conference a tour was given of Tuscarora Indian School so that some of the repairs needed could be observed by participants in person. The school’s Principal, Elizabeth Corieri said, “As Principal of Tuscarora Indian School since 1998, I am optimistic that this gathering will prompt Governor Cuomo and the NY State Education Department to focus on our three Native American Schools. The facts are clear: all three schools are deteriorating quickly. We need support as soon as possible.”
Ljiljanich, Harper and Belfield issued this statement, “In education, we are to ensure equity and equal access for all under ESSA (Every Student Succeeds ACT), ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) and ARP (American Rescue Plan) for all students. We ask, why are the Native American Indian students given less under building condition funding than their peers that attend all other schools in New York State Public School Districts where a Capital Project is allowable and encouraged to improve school buildings for efficiency and safety, and the NYS owned schools are virtually denied the same ability to improve the buildings? Our advocacy is to seek equity for our Native American Indian students to learn and thrive in the same type of safe and updated school buildings as their non-Native peers in New York State. We request that an equal avenue be provided that allows a superintendent to request and receive approval for Capital Project work to modernize educational facilities and make the buildings efficient and safe for the Native American Indian students who attend them.” The superintendents have requested that New York State allocate $20 million for Native Schools in their 2022-2023 budget.
