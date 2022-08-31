Niagara Pride has launched a new program designed to help Niagara County-based high school groups by offering a total of six $500 grants.
The new and unique funding opportunity specifically helps establish or provide funding for gender/sexuality associations (Gay/Straight Alliance) that aim to help students and schools create diversity and inclusion programming that are affirming for LGBTQ+ students.
Applications are now available with a deadline of Oct. 31. Winners will be selected and notified via email and letter by Nov. 15.
More information:
• Grant funding is to be used to develop educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and helps create a more diverse and inclusive environment at the school
• Examples of possible projects include: inviting an LGBTQ+ guest speaker to address the student body; purchasing LGBTQ+ affirming books for the school library; creating a permanent display at the school for LGBTQ+ awareness
• Grant awards will be paid in the form a check directly to the school to be used for the funding of the program/project outlined in the application and not directly to individuals (neither teachers, club advisors, nor members of the GSA)
• Grant recipients are welcome to re-apply the following year to develop new programming at their school
• Grant recipients will also need to sign a release of information so that Niagara Pride can include winners in a press release as well as use photos from programs created as a result of the grant on our website and/or our social media
To apply, complete the online application at: https://forms.office.com/r/p49tCYfdpw
If you have questions about the grant, contact Chris Phillips (programming committee chair) at chris.phillips@niagarapride.orgor Ronald Piaseczny (president) at president@niagarapride.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.