Again this year, Niagara Pride is collecting school supplies and backpacks on behalf of LGBTQ+ youths in need.
The collection is ongoing through the month of August. The goal is to collect enough crucial supplies — notebooks, binders, pens, markers, face masks, facial tissue and hand sanitizer — to fill 150 backpacks. Niagara Pride will work with Gay Straight Alliance to distribute the backpacks at schools throughout the Western New York region.
“This drive is wonderful opportunity to help local kids and make the start of the new school year a little less stressful and supportive,” said Niagara Pride president Ronald Piaseczny. “Our organization believes this yearly drive is important to not only help LGBTQ-plus youth in need, but also bring awareness to some issues impacting LGBTQ-plus children.”
In Lockport, Lock Keeper Coffee House, 272 East Ave., will serve as a donation drop-off point from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, during the Niagara Pride Coffee Klatch Meet Up. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20, donations can be dropped off on Canal Street, next to Lake Effect Ice Cream.
Additional drop-offs include: Hyde Park, Niagara Falls, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13; Boulevard Consumer Square, 1561-1703 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14; St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Boulevard, Niagara Falls, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15; Spot Coffee, 54 Webster St., North Tonawanda, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 during the Niagara Pride Coffee Klatch Meet Up.
According to Piaseczny, studies have shown that among LGBTQ+ youth: 9% seriously considered attempting suicide in the past 12 months; 71% reported feeling sad or hopeless for at least two weeks in the past year; two in three reported that someone tried to convince them to change their sexual orientation or gender identity; and 71% reported discrimination due to either their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Niagara Pride, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families. The organization offers community-based educational programming, engages in charitable work for numerous organizations in the region, hosts social meet-ups and a monthly Lunch and Learn series keynoted by community service providers, and offers free diversity and inclusion training for organizations and businesses. For more information, visit www.niagarapride.org, email info@niagarapride.org or call (716) 298-7656.
